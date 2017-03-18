New, improved SCB branch opens doors to public

| Lyna Mohamad |

STANDARD Chartered Bank (SCB) yesterday officially relaunched its new and improved branch located at the Hua Ho Tanjung Bunut Mall with a ceremony jointly officiated by SCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anirvan Dastidar and Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) Acting Assistant Managing Director Hajah Rashidah binti Haji Sabtu.

Since the opening of the Tanjung Bunut branch over two years ago, the growth of the bank’s customer base has enabled SCB the opportunity to further expand its branch services, the CEO said.

“Brunei continues to be an important market for Standard Chartered. We are committed to our clients and to the development of financial services in Brunei,” the CEO added.

SCB customers and senior AMBD officers attended the launch, which began with a recitation of a Doa. Following the launch, Hajah Rashidah was taken of a tour of the branch.

SCB has five branches located in Gadong, Manggis, Tanjung Bunut, Seria and in Kuala Belait, with 42 ATMs and CDMs across the country, and a full network available on its website.