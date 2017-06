EIGHT orphans in Kampong Telisai recently received donations of foodstuff for Hari Raya, in a ceremony held to coincide with the official launching of the Syarikat Kalsum binti Ibrahim dan Anak-Anak convenience store, by Maidin bin Abdul Wahid, the Village Head of Kampong Telisai.

The launching began with recitation of Tahlil and Doa Selamat, followed by a ribbon-cutting and a breaking of the fast for the guests.