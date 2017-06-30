New Chinese border road raises ‘security’ concerns: India

NEW DELHI (AFP) – India condemned a new road that China is building on their Himalayan border yesterday, saying it raises “serious security” concerns. Delhi hit back after Beijing made a formal protest this week, accusing Indian border guards of crossing into its territory to stop the construction. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
Istana in Raya spotlight
NEARLY 34,000 well-wishers flocked to the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday to personally convey their Hari Raya greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassan...Read more