New breakfast cereal launched at Giant

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

TOWARDS helping Bruneians reduce cholesterol and keeping their heart health in check, Jasra Harrisons Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor of Nestle products in Brunei, yesterday launched their Nestle Cheerios Oat Crisp, a breakfast cereal made from Australian oats, at Giant Hypermart Tasek Rimba.

Made from wholegrain oats with 68 per cent wholegrain content, the Nestle Cheerios Oat Crisp contains Beta Glucan, which will help reduce cholesterol, and is rich in iron, zinc, vitamins B2, B3, B6 and folic acid.

It is also high in calcium and has the lowest sodium content.

Sample booths by Nestle Milo and Nestle La Cremeria Ice Cream were also set up for shoppers yesterday, as well as a booth by the Health Promotion Centre, Ministry of Health.

Shoppers were provided with information on how to read food labels, choosing healthy food and getting to know unhealthy food choices.