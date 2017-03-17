New assistance scheme for parents to cost $2.5M a year

| Wani Roslan |

THE government has undertaken an in-depth study of the issues faced by parents of newborns as part of the implementation of the assistance scheme, or subsidy, for them in the form of disposable diapers and breast pumps from April 1.

YB Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II, said in the Legislative Council (LegCO) session yesterday that ministries such as the Ministry of Health (MoH) discussed the matter with the stakeholders, besides receiving feedback from the public.

“The main objective is to alleviate the financial burden of the parents of newborns and to ensure that the babies get proper care, particularly with respect to their health,” the minister said.

The study revealed that 5,459 babies were born to citizens and permanent residents of the country in 2015, he added.

“The allocated budget for providing disposable diapers twice a month for a period of 12 months and breast pumps for every birth or once every two years is B$2.5 million a year,” the minister said, responding to a query by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Rahim.