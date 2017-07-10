New activity centre for senior citizens of Tutong District

A new activity centre has been established by the Community Development Department (JAPEM), for the senior citizens of Tutong District to spend their time participating in beneficial activities. Officiating at the launch yesterday was Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The new activity centre and its facilities were sponsored by Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin, the aim of providing a place for senior citizens to gather and interact with one another, while also reducing the ‘empty nest syndrome’ among them. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.

