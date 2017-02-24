Neighbourhood Watch members display patriotic spirit

|Â Â Â Â Â Abdul Hakiim YakofÂ Â Â Â Â |

A TOTAL of 200 members from Neighbourhood Watch groups took part in the march-past parade during the 33rd National Day celebrations in the capital yesterday.

Their contingent was led by DSP Haji Mohammad Noor bin Haji Abdul Rahman, the Head of the Public Relations Unit at the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF).

Currently, there are 108 local Neighbourhood Watch groups with 1,674 members, which play an active role alongside the RBPF in reducing the crime rate and monitoring suspicious activities through night patrols in villages and districts.

Meanwhile, the RBPF is calling on members of the public, especially youths, to join the Neighbourhood Watch programme and work together towards the goals of Vision 2035, by ensuring security and safety in public places.