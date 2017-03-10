Neighbourhood Watch key to safety of villages

| Rokiah Mahmud |

YB PEHIN Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, yesterday said that the Mukim consultative council as well as village consultative council through the Neighbourhood Watch will continue to work hand-in-hand with the police to ensure peace and safety of villages.

The minister was replying to a query regarding the steps taken to ensure the safety of communities in villages on the fourth day of the 13th Legislative Council session.

YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Haji Sabtu, while raising the issue, focused on the need to broaden further the cooperation between the police force and Neighbourhood Watch committees.

However, according to the minister, there are several villages that have yet to set up the Neighbourhood Watch committees due to “small capacity” of the respective village area.

The minister then suggested that maybe these small capacity villages can be put into clusters for the purpose of such cooperation.