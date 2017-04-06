Nearly 400 cyclists expected at ‘End Polio Ride’

| James Kon |

THE Rotary Club of Bandar Seri Begawan (BSB) will organise End Polio Ride 2017, a cycling event, at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium on May 7.

The event will see the participation of around 400 cyclists from Rotary Club Labuan FT, Rotary Club of Belait and Rotary Club of Miri Oil Town.

The details of the event were revealed during a press conference chaired by Jimmy Chung Sze Kiat, organising chairman of the event with co-chair Jackson Chin as well as other organising members

According to Jimmy Chung Sze Kiat, the event is one of the Rotary Club’s six areas of focus to help with disease prevention and treatment. The event aims to promote awareness on polio.

Polio or poliomyelitis is a paralysing and potentially fatal disease that threatens children in some parts of the world. The organisation launched its PolioPlus programme, the first initiative to tackle global polio eradication through the mass vaccination of children. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only three countries currently remain endemic namely Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The event will be divided into two categories, the Fun Ride (10km) and Challenge Ride (40km). Both events are non-competitive. The closing date of registration is April 26.

Cyclists can acquire registration forms at NBT’s Lexus Showroom in Gadong as well as Kuala Belait, Guang Hock Lee at Batu Bersurat, Triple Stars at Kiulap, Bit Computer at Kiulap and The Mall, VV Kimas at Delima and Garmin at Kiulap.

Cyclists can also register online at www.rotarydistrict3310.com/eprbrunei.

Jeff Yong, co-advisor of the organising committee and Vice-President of Rotary Club of Bandar Seri Begawan, lauded the Government of Brunei Darussalam for being supportive of the WHO’s initiative to end polio.