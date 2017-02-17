NDMC organises Doa Selamat

| Â Â Azlan Othman Â Â |

THEÂ National Disaster Man-agement Centre (NDMC) yes-terday held a Doa Selamat to mark the 43rd birthday anniversary of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office as the Chairman of the National Disaster Council at the RPN Lambak Kanan Mosque.

Present at the event was the Minister of Home Affairs, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong as the Deputy Chairman (Permanent) of the National Disaster Council.

The religious event began with Sunnat Hajat prayer, recitation of Surah Yaasiin and Tahlil for the deceased, followed by â€˜Dikir Badru Alainaâ€™ and a special Doa Selamat. It ended with the afternoon Asar prayer.

Also present were members of the Legislative Council; Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs as the Secretary of National Disaster Council, Deputy Permanent Secretaries; senior officers and staff of the Ministry of Home Affairs.