NBT Toyota KB holds ‘Sing & Drive’

THE NBT Toyota Kuala Belait is holding a ‘Sing & Drive’ event at their showroom at Kuala Belait Industrial Area.

The ‘Sing & Drive’ – a colla-boration with Big Bwn Cookout and Kaleidoscope Studio – gives participants an opportunity to sing their hearts out in a Toyota vehicle.

Inspired by the globally popular ‘Carpool Karaoke’ by James Corden, the vehicles are fitted with a Go-Pro strapped on the dashboard as well as participants’ personal recording devices. The vehicle is driven by a sales consultant.

Participants sharing their singing performance to social media with the hashtag #SingAndDriveKB stand a chance to win a pair of movie premiere tickets for ‘The Fate of the Furious’.

In addition, the showroom also features more than 12 local businesses. Among those invited to set up their booths are Ras Kitchen, Dianndraspasta, Red Rooster, Fatimaa bn, The Food Brigade, Slush Zone, Hybrid.bn Cafe, Mama’s Nasi Lemak, Vastpot Creamylicious, Hercha.bn, and Quickfix.bn.

Kaleidoscope Studio is also organising the Music Meet-up Session, which gives singers from the Kuala Belait area a place to meet up and discuss music with like-minded people, as well as hosting casual auditioning to be part of the studio’s future events. Other activities include a photo booth and a kids’ corner.

The event started yesterday afternoon after the Friday prayer, with various booth being set up for the day. It concludes today.