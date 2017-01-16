National futsal team leaves for Bangkok

|Â Â Â Â Abdul Hakiim YakofÂ Â Â Â |

THEÂ National Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) sent the national futsal team of Brunei Darussalam to attend the annual international futsal tournament namely AFF (Asean Football Federation) Futsal Championship 2017 in Thailand from January 23-29.

Present to send off the team and give words of encouragement at the Brunei International Airport yesterday was the Acting Vice President of NFABD, Haji Madli bin Haji Md Yusof.

The squad of 14 players and six team officers is led by Team Manager Rosdin bin Haji Abdul Aziz, and will be under the guidance of Head Coach Qusmaini Noor Haji Rusli. The national team is placed in Group A with host Thailand and Timor Leste.

Also present at the airport were Pengiran Md Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Acting Deputy General Secretary; members of the NFABD Executive Committee; Mike Wong, Technical Director of NFABD; and Dayem bin Haji Ali, Competitions Director of NFABD.