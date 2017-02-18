National flag raised as big day approaches

| Lyna Mohamad & Rokiah Mahmud |

FLAG-HOISTING ceremonies are being held across the country as the nation gears up for the 33rd National Day celebrations.

For the RPN Kampong Panchor Mengkubau Village Consultative Council, the national flag was raised in an empty space close to the housing area, with Legislative Council (LegCo) member YB Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @Othman as guest of honour.

YB Pengiran Haji Mohamed, who is also the Village Head of Kampong Masjid Lama, Pekan Muara, Sabun and Pelumpong, pointed out in his remarks that the ceremony will help instil the patriotic spirit among residents, particularly youths who are assets to the nation.

He also expressed hopes the council would organise such events annually to enliven nationhood activities, and called on residents to share the responsibility of ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the village and its surroundings.

Following his speech, the guest of honour presented the national flag to Scout members for hoisting, before cutting the 33rd National Day ‘pulut kuning’ (yellow rice).

A similar event was held in the Brunei-Muara District Zone 5, with LegCo member YB Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Rahim as the guest of honour.

Also in attendance were LegCo members YB Pehin Datu Imam Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Hamid bin Bakal and YB Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Arshad @ Haji Sabli.

This year, Mukim Sengkurong was entrusted to carry out the ceremony in collaboration with Kampong Sengkurong ‘B’ Village Consultative Council and Sengkurong Volunteers (SUMUS) members, as it looks to nurture among residents respect, loyalty and love for the nation.

The day began with the marching in of flag-bearers led by Mukim Sengkurong Penghulu Haji Musa bin Haji Tahir, who is also the Acting Village Head for Kampong Sengkurong ‘B.’

The penghulu presented the national flag to the guest of honour, who then handed it over to a Prisons Department officer for hoisting, as students of Sayyidina Husain Secondary School belted out the national anthem.

The flag-bearers comprised Serunai and Tambur teams from the Prisons Department as well as members of MPM and MPK Zone 5, SUMUS and the Neighbourhood Watch under Mukim Sengkurong.

The ceremony concluded with the guest of honour presenting miniature flags to the 4WD and motorcycle group members who were led by SUMUS.