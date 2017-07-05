National flag hoisted in Mukim Mentiri

| Achong Tanjong |

THE Mukim Mentiri Consultative Council yesterday held a flag hoisting ceremony in preparation for His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 71st birthday celebrations.

The flag-hoisting was held at the residence of Kampong Mentiri Village Head Haji Bujang bin Sabtu, with Legislative Council member YB Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman attending as the guest of honour.

The ceremony started with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa led by Haji Jahari bin Haji Apong.

The village head led the flag bearer in presenting the national flag to the guest of honour, who then handed it over to the National Service Programme (PKBN) youth to be hoisted.

The event also saw the distribution of national flags to mukim penghulus and village heads of Kampong Mentiri Zone 2 areas.

Mukim Mentiri Consultative Council members and village residents were among the present.