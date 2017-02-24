National Day theme inspires youth to play more proactive role

|Â Â Â Â Â Fizah HABÂ Â Â Â Â |

THE 33rd National Day theme â€˜Accomplishing the National Visionâ€™ invokes a sense of patriotism and calls for local youths to play a proactive role in national development.

This was the essence of the opinions shared by a cross section of youths who came to the capital to take part in the National Day celebrations at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien yesterday.

In an interview with the Bulletin, Kailene Kashfi, 23, Secretary of Activities and Events, Brunei Darussalam AIDS Council and a final year undergraduate at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), said that the National Day theme reflects a chance for youths to prove themselves and step forward as leaders of the next generation.

“This is the first time the Brunei Darussalam AIDS Council is officially participating in the National Day parade. We are indeed very proud to be given the opportunity to be involved, along with other youth non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Alhamdulillah, this year is another milestone for the country as a whole as we witnessed the appointment of youths as members of the Legislative Council. This truly affirms His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalamâ€™s trust and belief in our youth, especially in their ability to contribute to the Brunei Vision 2035.

“Youths must now be more driven than ever, and no longer think that their voices are not heard. Our voices, opinions and contributions matter. Be it in the education field, health sector, creative industry and others, youths must now focus on developing themselves to be the leaders of the next generation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Md Ridzwan bin Haji Moksin, a member of the Belia Cinta Tanah Air Programme (PBCTA), shared that the theme is a reminder that youths should play a more proactive role in society in line with the Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) philosophy and teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaâ€™ah.

He also highlighted the need for nurturing a sense of patriotism while contributing to the Vision 2035.