National Day celebration enthrals foreign tourists

|Â Â Â Â Â Achong TanjongÂ Â Â Â Â |

DESPITE the heavy downpour in the capital yesterday, plenty of people from all walks of life flocked to Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien (Taman SOAS) and witnessed the spectacular celebration marking Bruneiâ€™s 33rd National Day.

The most significant commemoration of the nationâ€™s 33 years of independence, it was definitely the most highly anticipated event among the locals as well as tourists currently in the nation.

The celebration has always been considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for tourists who have the chance to witness it. They had a memorable experience as they witnessed the patriotic spirit of thousands of Bruneians who thronged the capital to celebrate the National Day.

Many of them were awe-inspired by the spectacular celebration with its colourful parade and various performances displaying the distinct cultural heritage of Brunei Darussalam.

A couple, Adela Fliste and Edward, from Poland who now live in Canada, arrived in the country yesterday just to witness the celebration.

“We found out that Brunei will be celebrating the National Day on February 23 and we decided to come here to witness the celebration ourselves,” said Adela, adding that they are first time visitors to Brunei.

“We are very excited to be here today and are very impressed with the local culture and the people here are very nice and friendly.”

Kjell Reinholdsson from Sweden who worked temporarily for four weeks at the Royal Brunei Navy was also impressed with the celebration.

“This is my first time in Brunei and I was lucky to have the opportunity to witness the grand celebration of Bruneiâ€™s 33rd National Day today as I will be leaving for Sweden tomorrow,” he said.

“We talked about the celebration at work and my friends asked me to come here today to witness the celebration and I am very impressed to see the national pride. I love this country, itâ€™s very relaxed. Iâ€™ve undoubtedly come at the right time â€“ I got to see His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam,” he added.

Another first-time visitor to witness the celebration was Ai Jane from Japan, who is currently undergoing a month-long Global Discovery Programme, a collaboration programme conducted by Universiti Brunei Darussalam. She came to the capital to witness the celebration together with her friends who were seen eagerly taking photos of people taking part in the celebration.

“This is a very special experience for me. I love seeing the people of Brunei gathered together for this celebration,” she said.

Lee Ching from Sabah said he was lucky to have come to visit the country at this time. He was accompanied by her friend who used to reside in Brunei and therefore is no stranger to the National Day celebrations. Ching was impressed to see the high spirit shown by the locals at the celebration.

“I love to see young and old people at the parade despite the rain. Everyone showed their patriotic spirit, it is really amazing,” he said.