Nation must unite to end TB by prevention

| A Message by Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, Minister of Health |

TB IS both preventable and curable. With a combination of vaccination, accessible healthcare, early screening and diagnosis, it is possible for a country to eliminate TB as a public health problem.

And yet, even after significant advancements in healthcare, a third of the world’s population has been exposed and is currently infected with TB. In fact globally, it is responsible for nine million new cases and 1.5 million deaths each year.

In Brunei Darussalam, there have been successes in TB control with early achievement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) of halving the numbers of new cases of TB between the year 2000 to 2010. In recent years however progress has stalled. The rapid decline seen in the early 2000s, has stagnated over the last few years.

In 2016, 186 citizens and permanent residents in Brunei were newly diagnosed with TB (an increase from 162 new cases in 2015) and in the past three years, 13 people have died from TB. Sadly, Brunei continues to be classified as a medium-burden TB country.

Why, despite the investments made in TB care and control in Brunei do we still face these significant challenges? A number of reasons have been examined. The biggest contributor to the ongoing challenges in TB control is the increase in the number of people with chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) particularly diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes weakens an individual’s immune system and makes that person more susceptible to acquiring TB, and also reactivation of old TB infections.

The rise in NCDs, along with an ageing population that are more vulnerable to TB reactivation, and smoking contribute to the ongoing TB incidence in Brunei. Consequently, the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases are of particular importance in the fight against TB in Brunei Darussalam. This is why our TB elimination strategy is not solely based on treating the acute infection but is an integrated approach that takes into account both social issues as well as other non-communicable diseases that increase the risk of acquiring TB.

This year’s theme ‘Unite to End TB’ is especially pertinent for us. Our own evidence and experience demonstrates TB control cannot be seen as the sole responsibility of the Ministry of Health. Wider determinants such as socio-economic conditions, individual responsibility for health, strengthened social capital, and a multi-sectoral strategy for tackling non-communicable diseases are essential. We must Unite to End TB by making sure that health is everyone’s business.

For our part as the Ministry of Health – in line with our three strategic priorities which are to enhance the quality of service delivery, prevent and control non-communicable diseases, and to inculcate that health is everyone’s business – we will work closely with various stakeholders to control and eliminate TB in the country.

With this in mind, I call upon each and everyone of us to play an important role in our families and our communities. We can do our part in reducing the burden of TB by ensuring that we adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent and control non-communicable diseases. Three healthy behaviours are essential in this regard: Eating a healthy balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables and low in sugars, starchy carbohydrates and saturated fats; Ensuring that we perform moderate-intensity physical activity for 150 minutes a week; and quitting smoking.

By adopting these practices, we can reduce our risk of acquiring a non-communicable diseases that makes us vulnerable to TB. TB is preventable and by working together we can achieve our vision towards a healthy nation.