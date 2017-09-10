N Korea urges nuclear build-up on anniversary

SEOUL (AFP) – North Korea’s state media marked the nation’s founding anniversary yesterday with calls for a nuclear arms build-up, in defiance of mounting international sanctions.

South Korea’s military said it was keeping close tabs on the North amid speculation it could stage a missile launch or another nuclear test to mark the 1948 establishment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on September 9 last year, and then carried out a sixth a week ago, saying it was a hydrogen bomb that could be fitted onto a missile – prompting global condemnation and calls for further sanctions.

In July, it tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that appeared to bring much of the mainland US into range.

“The defence sector, in step with the party’s Byungjin policy (of developing the economy and nuclear weapons at the same time) must make cutting-edge Juche weapons in greater quantities,” the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial, referring to the national philosophy of “Juche” or self-reliance.

The mouthpiece of the North’s ruling party called for more “miracle-like events” such as the two ICBM tests to deter the United States which it said was bent on “decapitating” the nation’s leader Kim Jong-Un.