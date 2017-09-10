N Korea official lambasts France over criticism

PYONGYANG (AFP) – A senior North Korean official has lashed out at France after it warned Pyongyang’s nuclear ambition could pose a threat to Europe, saying Paris must abandon its own atomic weapons first.

Ri Tok-Son, deputy director of the foreign ministry’s European department, said France’s claim that a nuclear missile launched from the North could strike Europe was “preposterous”.

He stressed that the North’s atomic arsenal was a deterrent against US nuclear threats which Paris does not face.

“Recently, high ranking French politicians startled the people by saying absurd things with regards to the DPRK’s (North Korea’s) successful detonation of an H-bomb for ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile),” Ri said in an interview with AFP in Pyongyang.

The comments came just hours before the US made a formal request for a UN Security Council vote on tough new sanctions against the repressive regime.

The North conducted its sixth nuclear test a week ago – saying it was a hydrogen bomb that could be fitted into a missile – sparking international condemnation and calls for further measures to force an end to the perilous stand-off.