MV Celebrity Constellation arrives at Muara Port

| Â Â Â Lyna Mohamad & Achong Tanjong Â Â Â |

MUARAÂ Port has been recording an in-crease of cruise vessels, passengers and crew for the past five to six years. The highest number was recorded in 2010, where 34 vessels docked at Muara Port with 33,860 passengers and 14,310 crew members.

The port welcomed the MV Celebrity Constellation, a cruise ship that arrived from Singapore, at 8am and stayed for 11 hours before departing for Vietnam at 7pm.

On hand to welcome the maiden voyage were Acting Assistant Director of Ports Norhafizah binti Ismail as well as senior officers from the Ports Department. Souvenirs were exchanged between the Ports Department and the shipâ€™s Captain, Michail Karatzas.

The MV Celebrity Constellation is a large-sized vessel at 294m length, carrying a total of 2,171 passengers, most of whom were from USA, Germany and Australia with a crew totalling to 956.

Passengers were given ample time to visit the country via tours to surrounding places of interest.

The Ports Department, Ministry of Communications lauded cruise lines for choosing Muara Port to be one of their port of calls that resulted in an increase of the number of tourists visiting Brunei Darussalam.

This provides more business opportunities for local freight travel agents, tour companies and other related businesses.

The Ports Department will continuously be working closely with the Brunei Tourism Board to conduct joint-marketing/promotion.

Among others, the joint promotion includes issuing printed promotional materials, maps, informational brochures and other works such as upgrading facilities and signages to attract more tourists in the region and all around the world.

The department will also continue its effort in negotiating with cruise owners/shipping agents to attract more cruise vessels to make frequent calls at Muara Port without losing sight on the importance of maritime safety and security.

According to statistics from the department, a total of 16 cruise ships, 16,667 passengers and 8,155 crew members calling on Muara Port were recorded last year, while 21 cruise ships, 23,540 passengers and 11,524 crew members were recorded in 2015.

The second highest number of cruise ships calling on the port was recorded in 2014 with 31 cruise ships, 18,810 passengers and 20,236 crew members, while the second highest number of passengers was recorded in 2013 with 26,865 passengers and 16,351 crew and total of 25 cruise ships. A total of 21 cruise ships, 19,151 passengers and 7,789 crew members were recorded in 2011, while 19 cruise ships, 19,913 passengers and 7,989 crew members were recorded in 2012.