Muslim parents must ensure their children attend religious school, says minister

It is the duty for Muslim parents to send their children to religious school, and an obligation for the Brunei Government to provide adequate infrastructure for the growing number of students, said the Minister of Religious Affairs, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman on Thursday, during a visit to Pengiran Anak Puteri Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah Religious School, Berakas.
The minister also reminded parents that it is obligatory for every Muslim child – aged seven years and above and until the age of 15 – residing in Brunei Darussalam to be enrolled in pre-school and primary religious education, in conforming to the Compulsory Religious Education Order of 2012, as announced by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, in a titah for Teacher’s Day 2012.
The order emphasises mandatory religious education for children born on or after January 1, 2006, with one or both parents Brunei citizens or permanent residents.
