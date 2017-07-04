Mukim Sengkurong Consultative Council holds flag-hoisting ceremony

THE Mukim Sengkurong Consultative Council yesterday held a flag-hoisting ceremony to mark His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 71st birthday anniversary celebrations.

The ceremony at Mukim Sengkurong Community Hall saw the Adviser of the consultative council, Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Kassim bin Haji Johan present as the guest of honour.

During the ceremony, the Penghulu of Mukim Sengkurong, Haji Musa bin Tahir expressed his gratitude to all council members for their undivided loyalty and support to His Majesty.

Also in attendance were village heads under Mukim Sengkurong.