MSMEs to get a major boost

| Fizah HAB |

SEVERAL initiatives are being implemented in support of micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for them to perform well in the local and international markets, said YB Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, the Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office (EIDPMO), on the third day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session.

In 2016, a budget of $500,000 was allocated for international trade promotion, which was followed by the participation of several local industries in 11 trade exhibitions worldwide, including Indonesia, Singapore and China.

The minister also announced Brunei’s upcoming participation in the 14th China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, China, which will feature several local businesses, including the Halal industry.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the EIDPMO are joining forces with DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) to promote local MSMEs and ‘One Village, One Product’ scheme through DARe’s ‘Made in Brunei’ concept.

The concept will involve the support of supermarket outlets through display shelves carrying ‘Made in Brunei’ products, while working together with the marketing sector in the branding and packaging of these items.

The minister also disclosed that discussions are being held with Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) for the promotion of local handicraft which would be made available at prominent locations in the country, including hotels, shopping centres and the Brunei International Airport.