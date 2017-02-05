MPRT fetes retired, long-serving staff

| Hakim Hayat |

THE Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT) yesterday feted its retired and long-serving staff in a ceremony that also saw the presentation of long service medals and service certificates.

In the ceremony held at the MPRT Building in Jalan Menteri Besar, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, presented the long service medals to some 11 recipients and also certificate of service to some 92 retirees in 2014-2015 who have served the ministry and its departments.

The long service medals was awarded in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 69th birthday celebration in 2015.