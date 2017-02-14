MPRT briefs S’pore investors on business opportunities in Brunei

| James Kon |

A DELEGATION of investors and business company representatives from Singapore received an insight on the business potentials available in Brunei at a briefing held yesterday at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT). The briefing was on investment opportunities in the main primary resources and tourism in Brunei as well as support services for foreign direct investments (FDIs) at the ministry.

Dr Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Permanent Secretary at the MPRT, in his opening remark highlighted that Brunei and Singapore has a close relationship and the ministry hopes to expand the strong ties to business levels as well. The ministry would like to see Singapore companies and investors consider Brunei as a destination for investment.

The Singaporean delegation comprised senior officers from Agrifood and Veterinary Authority, International Enterprise Singapore and representatives from numerous companies and investors in the field of fisheries and agriculture.

The aim of the briefing was to provide information on the opportunities of investments, especially in the area of primary resources industry as well as tourism.

The briefing shared the status of the primary resources industry like fisheries and agriculture in the country as well as strategies outlined by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism toward the increase of GDP to achieve Brunei Vision 2035.

Also present at the briefing were Hajah Aidah binti Haji Mohd Hanifah, Director of Agriculture and Agrifood under the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and Hajah Norul Hasanah binti Haji Hassanol Asshari, Head of FDI Action and Support Team (FAST) from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The briefing was split into two – ‘Agriculture, Agrifood and Fisheries Departments’ New Targets and RFPS’ delivered by Acting Deputy Director of Fisheries Mariani binti Haji Sabtu, while the talk on ‘Services and Support for FDI’ was delivered by Head of FAST from the PMO Hajah Norul Hasanah.