MPM Mukim Berakas ‘A’ appoints new committee members

| Achong Tanjong |

THE new executive committee members of the Mukim Berakas ‘A’ Consultative Council (MPM) for the 2017 session yesterday were appointed during a ceremony held at the Brunei-Muara District Office in Berakas.

The meeting was chaired by Haji Abdul Ahmad bin Husain, the Penghulu of Mukim Berakas ‘A’.

Haji Abdul Ahmad urged the old members of the council in attendance as well as the new members to cooperate and work together in all aspects for the progress and development of the mukim. He also highlighted the vision of Mukim Berakas ‘A’ 2035 – ‘Mukim Cemerlang, Gemilang, Terbilang’.

The council also listed the calendar events for 2017. Among the planned activities for March include a meeting with penghulu and village heads, Maghrib prayer at the Mohamed Bolkiah Mosque in Kampong Serusop, exercise and run as well as a visit to penghulu’s residence.