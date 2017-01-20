MPK Kiudang eyes tourism boost after winning award

| Azaraimy HH |

MEMBERS of the Village Consultative Council of Kampong Kiudang (MPK Kiudang) have a good reason to be proud and motivated as MPK Kiudang is set to receive the Asean Community Based Tourism Award 2017-2019 in Singapore today (Jan 20, 2017).

Mohd Amir bin Haji Umarali, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Community, Tourism and Public Relations of MPK Kiudang, said the council’s members were thankful to Allah the Almighty for receiving the recognition.

They also expressed their appreciation to the Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, especially the Tourism Development Department, Tutong District Office, Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), the Tutong District Tourism Promotion and Coordination Body, as well as other agencies and members of the community who had given them strong support.

Mohd Amir said Kampong Kiudang’s tourism development began in 2011 through an eco-tourism initiative under MoHA’s ‘One Village, One Product’ programme which featured the Wasai Bedanu Recreational Park as the village’s main attraction.

MPK Kiudang received the Excellence Village Award (AKC) at the national level in 2013 when the village introduced a visit package to several attractions in the village.

Since the package’s introduction, Kampong Kiudang has received an increased number of local and foreign visitors. The Wasai Bedanu Recreational Park, Ariffin Heritage Gallery, BASKIN and 3MPK Herbal Tea Processing site were among the most frequently visited sites.

In 2014, a delegation from ECHELON, Brunei-US ELEP also conducted their visit programmes to the village.

In 2015, Kampong Kiudang was chosen as a Community Based Ecotourism Site (CBET Site) in conjunction with the 12th BIMP-EAGA (Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area) Join Cluster Meeting.

In 2016, the village received visits from delegations from the Singapore Brunei Youth Leadership Exchange Programme (SBYLEP) and the Asean-Korea Centre (AKC).

Mohd Amir said MPK Kiudang is actively promoting its tourism products with close collaboration with the Tourism Development Department and the Tutong District Tourism Promotion and Coordination Body, including strengthening its existing management to meet the Asean Community Based Tourism Standards and the Asean Homestay Standards.

MPK Kiudang is also planning several activities to promote tourism in the village such as Festival Kiudang, Fruit Festival, eco-based expeditions and promotion activities overseas.