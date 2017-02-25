MPK Bunut Perpindahan elects new executive committee board members

| Hakim Hayat |

THE Kampong Bunut Perpindahan Village Consultative Council (MPK) yesterday held a general meeting to elect its executive committee board members for 2017-2022, after dissolving the previous committee that led the council over the last five years.

At the opening of the meeting, Haji Durahim bin Hassan, Acting Village Head of Kampong Bunut Perpindahan and Chairman of the MPK, said they will strive to support the objectives of the council in organising community activities, especially for the development and welfare of the village and its residents.

During the meeting, MPK members discussed issues related to the MPK and the village, including financial reports and minutes from the last meeting. The highlight was the election of new executive committee members to replace the 2012-2017 board.

The meeting elected a new advisor and retained its chairman, while also electing new deputy chairman, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer and committee members.

The opening of the meeting was witnessed by guest of honour, Mukim Kilanas Penghulu Haji Abdullah bin Haji Halus.