Mozzat Enterprises celebrates 1 million man-hours without LTI

| Azaraimy HH |

MOZZAT Enterprise Sdn Bhd (MESB), an independent inspection service provider for Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd (BSP), surpassed more than one million man-hours without any Loss Time Injury (LTI). The company celebrated the excellent achievement yesterday at the Serikandi Restaurant in Kuala Belait. It’s been 30 months since MESB started operations with the current work force of more than 230. MESB said it was a milestone to surpass a million safe man-hours.

The company said a key part of accomplishing this milestone was the Safety Commitment of each employee along with ‘PAKAT’ contributions, effective participation of regular safety meetings, toolbox talks, and compliance to the ‘Life Saving Rule’ and Safety Culture disseminated by the organisation.

During the celebration, MESB honoured and awarded its personnel who contributed towards the organisational advancements in different categories.

“Safety is our first priority and around the ergonomics,” said BC Mohan, Contract Manager of MESB, adding that “MESB developed effective etiquettes, procedures, and guidelines intended to minimise the HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) related incidents, accidents and risk of injury. Our personnel are committed to implementing the aspects effectively”.

MESB has various accreditations, including ISO 9001: ISO 14001/BS OHSAS 19001 and is the first local company in Brunei accredited in ISO/IEC 17020 certification. So far, MESB has conducted 73 various NOT Training and certification courses as part of its Local Business Development commitment.

The company encourages all its personnel to continue using safe work practices, whether working at the office or facilities to staying focus on ‘No Injuries/Accidents’.