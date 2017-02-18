Mozzat Enterprise celebrates staff for PPE inspection certification

| Fadley Faisal |

MOZZAT Enterprise Sdn Bhd (MESB), an integrated inspection service provider to Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd (BSP), recently celebrated a local staff member for his accomplishment.

Malai Fauzan Rijal bin Haji Malai Ali Faisal underwent the PPE (Personnel Protective Equipment) Competency five-day training in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 21-24, 2016 and successfully passed the final examination.

Malai Fauzan Rijal received his certificate from the Chairman of the IRATA SEA and Far East RAC in Brunei, Barri Marshall.

Contract Manager of MESB, B Chandramohan, said that the certification will help provide PPE inspection services to other companies, especially those in the oil and gas industries.