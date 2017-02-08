Motorist escapes from burning car in Beribi

| Azlan Othman |

A MOTORIST had to abandon his vehicle after it caught fire shortly before noon yesterday, near the Land Transport Department in Beribi.

An emergency call was made at 11.19am to the Fire and Rescue Department, which immediately dispatched two fire engines and 10 personnel from the Beribi Fire Station to the scene.

Led by Deputy Station Officer Matassim bin Mudim, the flames were extinguished in 10 minutes, using firefighting foam.

A faulty fuse is believed to have caused the fire, with losses estimated to be around $3,000.

Amid concerns over increasing cases of car fire caused by faulty wiring, the Land Transport Department’s Brunei National Road Safety Council, together with the Royal Brunei Police Force’s Traffic Control and Investigation Department and the Fire and Rescue Department, are urging members of the public to employ accredited mechanics when carrying out wiring work on their vehicles.

Car owners are also advised to maintain their vehicle engines and systems, in accordance with the timeframe set by each car dealership.