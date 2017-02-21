Mosque holds Al-Quran reading competition

| Wani Roslan |

THE Mukhlisun group emerged as champions in the Al-Quran reading competition which was held at the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien (PSBSOAS) Mosque of Kampong Katimahar.

The guest of honour was Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Mohd Noor, Mosque Affairs Officer, at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

A total of five groups participated in the competition which comprised PSBSOAS Mosque’s congregants who are studying Al-Quran after the Subuh prayer.

The competition aimed to encourage the participants to continue their learning and reading of the Al-Quran as well as to provide the opportunity for them to show their talent to the public and strengthen the ties among the mosque congregants.