| Azlan Othman |

TWENTY committee members of Pekan Seria Mosque recently held recreational activities and charity work at Kg Menunggol in Mukim Kota Batu.

According to the Imam of Pekan Seria Mosque, Mohammad Zulhilmi bin Mohammad Jefri, it was aimed at fostering ties among the community.

During the visit, the group has also hiked up the popular Bukit Batu Bujang Pahang, which took about two hours.

Donations in the form of daily necessities were presented to needy residents in the village.