Moroccan food business celebrates 1st year anniversary

| Wani Roslan |

KOFTA Diva held a celebration for its first year in business yesterday at its second outlet in Rimba, Gadong.

The Moroccan food stall started out in Jalan Pasir Berakas in Kampong Lambak, before expanding to a second outlet in in Rimba two months ago.

“It was a modest beginning with only three staff members and a few hundred dollars in capital,” said Hajah Dewi Hairani binti Haji Thani, the owner. “We began by participating in various food bazaars, and Alhamdulillah, the customer responses were very encouraging.”

She also has plans to upgrade the current menu, by adding more drinks and a wide selection of Middle Eastern dishes.

At yesterday’s event, door gifts were handed out to the first 100 customers, along with a prize presentation for the winners of Kofta Diva’s IG Photo Challenge.

In first place was Yusrin Hadi, who won a cash prize of $200. Second place went to Izzah Hamzah with a cash prize of $150, while Azam BK came in third with a cash prize of $100.