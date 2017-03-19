MoRA receives Indonesian delegation

THE Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) received a goodwill delegation yesterday morning from the Religious Affairs Office of Bogor Regency, Ministry of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

According to a press release by MoRA, the visit was to strengthen ties between Indonesia and Brunei, as well as for the Ministry of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia to obtain more information about the functions of MoRA.

A delegation of 44 led by Haji Dadang Ramdani, Head of the Religious Affairs Office of Bogor Regency was briefed on the organisational structure of the MoRA.

This followed with a briefing on the functions and roles of the Mosque Affairs Department, as well as a briefing from the Islamic Da’wah Centre regarding the centre’s activities and the Islamisation of Brunei Darussalam.

The delegation also visited the MoRA building at the Council Hall in Berakas and the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah.