MoRA organises Subuh programme for ‘Bandarku Ceria’ participants

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE ‘Masjidku Makmur, Negara Berkat’ (Thriving Mosques within a Blessed Nation) programme was met with positive responses from several ‘Bandarku Ceria’ participants, who attended Subuh congregational prayers and a dawn lecture at the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital yesterday.

The dawn lecture, ‘Menjayakan Wawasan Negara’ (Accomplishing the National Vision), was delivered by guest speaker, Ustaz Mohd Khairul Nazif bin Haji Damit.

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA), in cooperation with the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque, to encourage attendance from the Bandarku Ceria participants while fulfilling their religious duties.

Bicycle parking spaces were provided for the event by government agencies and mosque volunteers, as well as a light breakfast for the congregants.

Present at the event were Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs; Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs; Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; and Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Also present were permanent sec-retaries, deputy permanent secretaries and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Religious Affairs.