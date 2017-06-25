MoRA hosts Tedarus, Khatam Al-Quran closing ceremony

|Â Â Â Â Azlan OthmanÂ Â Â Â |

THE closing ceremony of Tedarus and Khatam Al-Quran for mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide was held on Friday night at Jameâ€™ â€˜Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kg Kiarong.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) through the Mosque Affairs Department and the mosque committee.

The guest of honour was Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by the minister, followed by Takhtim by officers from Jameâ€™ â€˜Asr Hassanil Bolkiah and the Mosque Affairs Department.

The Doa Khatam was read by Mudim Haji Abdul Latif bin Haji Saman, Mosque Officer, followed by Dikir Marhaban, Doa â€˜Peliharakan Sultan dan Negara Brunei Darussalamâ€™ by Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Mat Jaya bin Haji Ibrahim, an officer of the Jameâ€™ â€˜Asr Hassanil Bolkiah.

Also present were Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs; Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the MoRA; Haji Harun bin Haji Junid and Roslan bin Haji Tajaâ€™ah, Deputy Permanent Secretaries at the MoRA, directors, senior officers and staff of the ministry.

Muslims are urged to take the opportunity to enhance worship during Ramadhan and intensify religious duties such as reading Al-Quran and other religious activities, to gain blessings from Allah the Almighty.