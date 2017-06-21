MoRA holds Khatam Al-Quran for Mosque Youth groups

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE Mosque Affairs Department under the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) yesterday held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony for Mosque Youth groups at the Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque in Kampong Jerudong.

The event was organised in collaboration with the mosque’s Takmir committee.

Attending as the guest of honour was Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs.

Also attending were Roslan bin Haji Taja’ah, the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administrative and Financial Affairs) at the MoRA; as well as directors, officers and staff of MoRA.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by the guest of honour, followed with the recitation of Takhtim by the Kampong Sungai Besar Mosque Youth Group.

The Doa Khatam was read by Md Nurhazim Wafiuddin bin Haji Kamruzzaman from the Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque Youth Group while the Tahlil and Doa Arwah were read by Md Syahmi bin Haji Abdul Mutalib from the Universiti Brunei Darussalam Mosque Youth Group.

The ceremony was further enlivened with a Dikir Marhaban by the Kampong Sungai Besar Mosque Youth Group and the presentation of certificates to the Khatam participants by the guest of honour.