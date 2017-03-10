MoHA to fine-tune approval guidelines for entertainment events

| James Kon |

THE Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) will fine-tune guidelines for the approval of hosting entertainment events in the country.

Replying to a query by YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari yesterday at the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, said, “We will review the matter and we hope to provide early information on the guidelines for the application process.”

During the session, YB Khairunnisa suggested the fine-tuning of guidelines for hosting entertainment events to help organisers, especially those in the creative industry and non-government organisations (NGOs), charitable organisations and youth projects to conduct such events in an orderly manner.

She added, “This is because there are organisers who do not understand the guidelines and thereby forced to cancel their events for not obtaining the necessary approval.” She further hoped that the process to obtain public entertainment approval can be shortened.

She also proposed to make the application process online especially for organisers who frequently host events.

She further raised the issue of the integration of database for National Registration by the Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE) and Ministry of Health (MoH).

The minister welcomed the suggestion of National Registration to be linked to other databases like JPKE and MoH to ease the process of application for public services and also to facilitate the updating of information, citing that this practice is followed by a number of other countries.

Since it involved several agencies, the minister said, “We will bring the matter to the attention of the relevant agencies.”