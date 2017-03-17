MoH makes progress with Careers Development Scheme

| Ishan Ibrahim |

YB DATO Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, the Minister of Health, yesterday welcomed a suggestion on the ninth day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Rahim, as an effective way of distributing disposable diapers and breast pumps among a targeted section of the local community.

The minister also called for further cooperation from non-government organisations (NGOs), village heads and mukim penghulus to come up with practical ways of managing the issue in their own respective communities.

On the topic of the Careers Development Scheme, the minister said that all government and private organisations are defined according to the quality of their personnel or workforce.

“The government, as well as the Ministry of Health (MoH), is very much concerned in the development of the talent pipeline,” he said. “The MoH made a review in 2016, on plans relating to the talent pipeline and has implemented this career development programme for its personnel, especially at the officer level, which includes doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.”

He added that the MoH is also working together with several universities and other educational institutions to enhance the knowledge and skills of its personnel, particularly in terms of healthcare.

“It’s progressing well, as there are now local courses that offer degree programmes in basic healthcare, nursing and others,” he said.