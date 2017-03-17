MoH conducts campaign for ‘Healthier Choice’ to tackle obesity

| Ishan Ibrahim |

THE Ministry of Health (MoH) through its Health Promotion Centre has conducted several workshops to generate awareness among the relevant parties in the food industry, including restaurants and food suppliers, said the Minister of Health, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi.

The minister was responding to a question on the issue of obesity posed by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Haji Sabtu, at the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday.

“These workshops will continue to be conducted, while many supermarkets and retailers have taken positive steps to utilise the ‘Healthier Choice’ logo,” said the minister, adding, “Many have already queried about this logo, which will generate more awareness in the local community.”

He also said that one of the primary objectives of the ‘Healthier Choice’ logo is to ensure more hygienic methods of food preparation. “The campaign for a healthy diet will continue to be conducted, and the awareness on this issue is important.”