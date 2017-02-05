MoH committed in providing cancer care

| Danial Norjidi |

AROUND 600 people in Brunei were diagnosed with cancer last year. This was stated by Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, the Minister of Health, while delivering a speech at the World Cancer Day event held yesterday at The Brunei Cancer Centre (TBCC).

“Last year, 600 people in Brunei were told that they have cancer. One in four of us will develop it at some point in our lifetime. This disease is Brunei’s biggest killer. Many of us personally, and among our friends and families, know what it is like to experience the effects of cancer in our lives,” said the minister.

“In many ways, being diagnosed with cancer can be an overwhelming experience. Immediately all of your mental and physical resources are needed. You have to go through intensive treatments and most people experience anxiety and fear of whether or not the treatments will work and what the future will look like.”

Today on the occasion of World Cancer Day, I want to add my support and encouragement to all those affected by this disease. The officers and staff here at The Brunei Cancer Centre and the Ministry of Health (MoH) reaffirm our strong commitment to ensure that you receive the appropriate medical care and attention needed on your journey with cancer. We all hope and pray for your speedy recovery.”

The minister highlighted, however, that it is not enough to merely ensure that treatment options are available for those with cancer.

“Indeed, the theme for this year’s World Cancer Day, ‘We Can. I Can.’ demands that we go further in two key aspects of controlling this disease,” he said. “First, in prevention, and second in early detection. These two go hand-in-hand and forms the bedrock of our national strategy to reduce cancer deaths in Brunei Darussalam.”

He noted that almost half of all cancers are due to the four leading behavioural and dietary risks: Smoking, being overweight, not eating enough fruits and vegetables, and not enough physical activity.

“What does this mean? It means that we have the power to take action that reduces the impact that cancer has on individuals, families and communities. We can do this by practising health promoting behaviours and encouraging others to do the same. I have mentioned the concept of ‘Health is Everyone’s Business’ before, and I make no apologies for raising this important issue again.”

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the minister encouraged each and every person to make a pledge to do one or two or ideally, all of these healthy behaviours.

“Do not waste this opportunity. Start today,” he said.

The second aspect in controlling the cancer epidemic is through early detection, he said. “Diagnosing cancer isn’t always easy – not all cancers show early signs and symptoms and other warning signs appear quite late when the cancer is advanced.

“However, for a number of cancers, increasing awareness of signs and symptoms and the importance of timely treatment has been shown to improve survival. This is because finding cancer early almost always makes it easier to treat or even cure.

“For some cancers, there is robust evidence to support cancer screening,” he said. “Not everyone, however, necessarily benefits from screening but you can focus on the opportunities to intervene prior to the onset of certain cancers.”

The minister said that as the national healthcare provider, the MoH continues to improve medical services for patients, especially in ensuring that any suspected cancers are referred to the appropriate specialty in order to be diagnosed early, and start the necessary treatment in a timely manner.

This is especially well-aligned with the three strategic priorities of the MoH, which are, inculcating the concept of ‘Health is Everyone’s Business’, preventing and controlling non-communicable diseases, and delivering excellent services through alignment and consolidation.

“Alhamdulillah, the wisdom and far-sighted vision of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has seen great strides in the country with the establishment of a number of Centres of Excellence, which include TBCC, the Heart Centre, and the Neuroscience, Stroke and Rehabilitation Centre.”

He affirmed that the MoH will continue its close collaboration with TBCC to ensure the highest standard of care is provided for cancer patients, through timely referral of patients and sharing of expertise in terms of cancer epidemiology, prevention and management.

Concluding his speech, the minister reflected on those in the community who are living with cancer. “It is a sad fact that for many people, cancer is still stigmatised as a death sentence. All of us have a responsibility to dispel the myths about cancer. It does not mark the end of who you are as an individual. It marks the beginning of difficult battles, but a battle that Insya Allah can be won.

“Those of us who know someone diagnosed with cancer should remember that it can be incredibly isolating for both patients and their families. Be supportive – if it is someone you’re close to, ask what you can do to help.

“At the end of the day, this is what World Cancer Day is about,” he added. “It’s not about research on the disease process, illness or treatment modalities – important though those may be. It’s about people – supporting those living with cancer, and preventing others from acquiring it. Let’s always remember this, and do what we can to help ourselves and those dear to us.”