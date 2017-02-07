MoE holds training for IT personnel

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Working Committee Action Group of the Ministry of Education’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) task force (MPTF1) and Working Committee for Registration and implementation of PISA Registration and Implementation, yesterday held training for IT personnel to prepare them for Computer-Based Assessment (CBA) PISA Field Trial3 (FT) which will be implemented in six weeks beginning April 3.

This training will be divided into four sessions and will be held for two days on February 6 and 7 at the Department of Planning, Development and Research (CCSC).

The purpose of the hands-on training is to provide information about the software on School Diagnostic Tool (SDT) and Student Delivery System (SDS). After this exercise, every IT personnel will be able to make diagnostic tests on the computers that will be used by PISA students during PISA FT.

Meanwhile, the SDS software will be uploaded into the computers two weeks before the assessment date.

The School Diagnostic Tool (SDT) is one of the requirements for each country participating in Computer-Based Assessment (CBA) of PISA to ensure that the computers used by students meet the specifications of SDS software.

A total of 50 IT personnel comprising IT technicians from secondary schools under the Department of Schools, Department of Islamic Studies of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, private schools, international schools and the Department of Information Technology and Communications will participate in the exercise.

For more information about PISA, one can visit the website of the Ministry of Education at www.moe.gov.bn/resources/pisa.

It is an international assessment of students aged 15 conducted once every three years and can be used to measure educational attainment state rather than the achievement of individual students.

PISA 2018 (Main Survey) will be conducted in April 2018.

Brunei Darussalam’s participation in international assessments such as PISA and PISA-Based Test for Schools (BTS) is consistent, and the initiatives of the Ministry of Education in moving towards achieving Brunei Vision 2035 to create people who are well educated, highly skilled and successful.

This investment will also enable stakeholders see the potential that exists within the National Education System for the 21st Century (SPN21).