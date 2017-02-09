MoE eyes greater collaboration with US institutions

| James Kon |

IN A volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, students need to be equipped with relevant work skills, emerging technology skills, knowledge and other competencies to succeed.

Higher education institutions have a crucial responsibility in bridging the skills gap and developing talents to lead organisations in the future, and the Minister of Education foresees more collaboration between higher education institutions and technologies – between Brunei and US, in particular – to explore research and development opportunities of global future economic value so as to contribute towards realising the Brunei Vision 2035.

Minister of Education Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman yesterday addressed the potential for greater collaboration in his speech – during the launch of the forth US Higher Education Fair – that was read by his personal representative to the event, Associate Professor Dr Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education.

The endeavour for talent development and economic agenda require support between two countries, the minister said, adding that, “The Ministry of Education will continue its initiatives to prepare and develop Bruneians, one of which is through our scholarship schemes.

“There are various scholarship opportunities for international students, including those from Brunei, by the US Government, such as the Fulbright Programme.

“There are also other government and non-government sponsorships, including university scholarships for international students to pursue their higher education in the US.

“I believe we have many talents who can achieve these awards and stand in line with other international recipients. This opportunity ties in with our talent development endeavour and therefore it not only builds up our human capacity to lead the future of Brunei, but also increases cultural understanding between the people of two nations,” he said.

Students were reminded to take the opportunity to acquire new skills and knowledge in technology and culture while in the US. Acting as mini Brunei ambassadors, they were also advised to uphold Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) values and Brunei character while strengthening relations between both nations.

With only a small number of Bruneians pursuing their studies in the US, the minister urged for more to take up their higher education there, and to bring home ‘excellence’ in the form of work ethics, thinking, competencies, motivation and innovation, among others, which are crucial to ensuring a good economy.

Organised by the US Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan and Education USA, the fair will today be held at Sayyidina Ali Secondary School.