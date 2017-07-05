MoE delegation visits Nakhoda Abdul Rashid Primary School

A DELEGATION from the Ministry of Education (MoE) led by Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education yesterday visited the Nakhoda Abdul Rashid Primary School, Cluster 3 in Kampong Menunggol.

The delegation was welcomed by Haji Mohd Suazmie bin Haji Zulkifli, Headmaster of Nakhoda Abdul Rashid Primary School, and Yusof bin Muhammad, Village Head of Kampong Menunggol.

During the visit, Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi took the opportunity to check on the learning sessions, development and infrastructure of the school.

The delegation also attended a briefing by Haji Mohd Suazmie on the development, achievement of students and challenges faced by the school.

The visit continued with a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with the students in the school hall.

Also present were Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Education; and Nadia Lee Siew Hoon binti Abdullah, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education.

The Nakhoda Abdul Rashid Primary School was built in 1961 and has 45 students, 13 teaching staff and six employees.