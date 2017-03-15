MoD, MoE urged to inculcate recycling habit among students

| Hakim Hayat |

NURTURING recycling habits must start early and schools provide an effective platform in educating and training the community to be more aware of its importance, Legislative Council (LegCo) member YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari said yesterday.

At the ongoing 13th LegCo session that discussed the Ministry of Development (MoD) budget yesterday, YB Khairunnisa suggested the MoD to work together with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to inculcate recycling habits among students in schools across the country and said that the money generated from recycling, although very nominal can still be used for each schools if gradually saved.

YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah, the Minister of Development, welcomed the idea put forward by the LegCo member, while saying that they are willing to start the initiative immediately, if not in the nearest future.

Meanwhile, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education, in response to the suggestion explained that such a programme has been implemented in several schools in the country to inculcate the importance of protecting the environment and several initiatives have been organised by various agencies, including workshops such as Brunei Youth Environmental Education Workshop and seminars on recycling and sustainable environment conducted by the Science, Technology and Environment Partnership (STEP) Centre that involves the participation of both students and teachers.

The Minister of Education said they are aware of the importance of the recycling initiative in schools but shared some challenges such as the low number of recycling companies, low prices of recyclable materials and also limited locations of these companies.

“Despite these challenges, we are taking note of them and hope that this will help Brunei achieve its mission to be a clean and environmentally sustainable nation,” he said.

YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi also mentioned that two secondary schools and two primary schools have already been awarded the Asean Eco School Award for their green initiatives and sustainable environment systems. He also said they strongly encourage schools to implement green initiatives based on the Brunei Green Schools Programme and said a guidebook has been released and welcomes the participation of other agencies to help support the initiative in schools.