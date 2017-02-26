MoD holds Muzakarah session with LegCo members

THE Ministry of Development and the departments under it yesterday held a Muzakarah session with members of the Legislative Council (LegCo). The session was held in the afternoon at the Betabur Hall, Ministry of Development (MoD).

According to a statement, the session was chaired by Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah, the Minister of Development. LegCo members was led by YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman.

In his speech, the minister spoke about the efforts underway to improve the quality of public services. Some of these efforts are the improvement of the processes and procedures for transfer of land ownership, construction and the introduction of the Land Application and Registra-tion Information System (LARIS) at the Land Department.

In upholding the Brunei Vision 2035, the Ministry of Development will also continue to provide socio-economic infrastructure such as national housing schemes, road infrastructure, clean water services, sewerage and drainage to improve the quality of life as well as in dealing with environmental issues and resource management.

The Minister of Development also congratulated LegCo members in conjunction with the inauguration of the new members.

This was followed by a briefing on the role of the MoD by Haji Muhammad Lutfi bin Abdullah, the Permanent Secretary (Administration and Finance) at the Ministry of Development.

Also present at the session discussions were Dato Paduka Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, the Deputy Minister of Development; Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, the Acting Permanent Secretary (Technical and Professional) at the Ministry of Development; heads of departments, divisions and units as well as officers and staff members of the ministry and the departments under it.