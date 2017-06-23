MMEA Labuan beefs up sea patrol

LABUAN (Bernama) – The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan will strengthen its level of patrolling of the island’s waters during the festive season to curb smuggling. Its Labuan chief, Capt Che Adnan Md Isa said MMEA expected smuggling activities to increase beginning this week until Hari Raya. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
Bruneian wins UK award
A BRUNEI Government scholarship recipient who studies in the United Kingdom made the Sultanate proud when his team won the UK leg of this year’s Eco...Read more