MKOKU officially launches first annual general meeting

| Fizah HAB |

THE Council for the Welfare of Person with Different Ability (MKOKU) held an opening ceremony for its first annual general meeting yesterday, at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Coordinated by the Community Development Department (JAPEM) under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the meeting is aimed at promoting government and societal support for special needs individuals and providing proper guidelines to all nine of the special needs associations within Brunei Darussalam.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Alimin bin Haji Abdul Wahab, MKOKU Pro Tem Chairman; and Noryani binti Haji Abdul Rani, the Assistant Director of JAPEM’s People with Special Needs (OBK) Division.

Also present were the chairpersons of Brunei’s special needs associations, as well as the parents and guardians of people with special needs.

In his speech, Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Alimin highlighted MKOKU’s position as an advocate for local special needs associations, which includes educating the public on the challenges faced by special needs individuals and on various government initiatives such as the integrated education system.

Yesterday’s opening session also featured the selection and appointment of new committee members for MKOKU.