MKM hosts legal talk on polygamy, spousal rights

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE Brunei Council on Social Welfare (MKM) and Yusof Halim & Partners (YHP) co-hosted another talk on Islamic legal matters yesterday, at the Lecture Hall of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas.

The talk revolved around the institution of polygamy in Islam, as presented by Mohammad Shahray bin Zulkifli.

Mohammad Shahray gave an assessment of polygamy in pre-Islamic Arab society and the system of plural marriages in communities outside of Brunei.

He said that Islam enjoins men to treat their wives as equals, while also placing limits on the number of spouses they may have at one time.

The audience also learned that under Brunei law, no man can marry another woman without first obtaining his wife’s approval on the marriage form provided by the Syariah Court.

Other topics were also discussed, including practising polygamy without the consent of the Syariah Court and the husband’s rights within such relationships.